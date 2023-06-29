Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $223.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

