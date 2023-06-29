Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for about 0.8% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.4% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

