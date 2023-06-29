Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,041,000 after purchasing an additional 697,591 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,508,000 after purchasing an additional 659,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 695.5% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,017,000 after purchasing an additional 512,191 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,269. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.58 and a 200-day moving average of $249.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

