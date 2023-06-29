Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.24. The company had a trading volume of 313,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

