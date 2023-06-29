Beta Finance (BETA) Achieves Market Cap of $56.31 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for $0.0831 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $56.31 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

