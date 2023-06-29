BILL (NYSE:BILL) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BILL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

BILL stock opened at $118.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 1.94. BILL has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.38.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that BILL will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,707.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,709. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BILL by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,250,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,460 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 6,526.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 832,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 819,945 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth $54,554,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,039,000 after acquiring an additional 457,861 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

