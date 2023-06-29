BinaryX (BNX) Price Hits $38.55 on Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for $38.55 or 0.00125755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $186.91 million and $7,433.55 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About BinaryX
BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
