Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Bio-Path Price Performance

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Stories

