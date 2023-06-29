BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells $13,516.90 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) insider Karen A. Foster sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $13,516.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,642.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BLFS remained flat at $22.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 254,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.81. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $982.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Stephens dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 144.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

