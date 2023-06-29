BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Trading Up 6%

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Free Report)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 93,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 351,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of BioSig Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

BioSig Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 961.01% and a negative net margin of 9,336.04%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSGM. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mayo Clinic bought a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, commercializes advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. The company offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.