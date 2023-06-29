BitCash (BITC) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

BitCash (BITC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. BitCash has a total market cap of $29,265.09 and $0.24 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCash has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitCash Coin Profile

BitCash was first traded on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@bitcash. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

