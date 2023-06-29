Bitcoin Price Tops $30,721.43 on Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $30,721.43 on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $596.47 billion and $13.96 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.15 or 0.00970503 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00138987 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017241 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,415,556 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
