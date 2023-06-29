Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BDTX. HC Wainwright upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

BDTX traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $5.03. 8,382,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,687. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The company has a market cap of $183.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.85. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Insider Transactions at Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $9,552,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,117,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,076,936.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 1,740,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $9,552,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,117,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,076,936.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Epstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,534.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 92,141 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 177,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.