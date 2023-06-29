BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the May 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.54. 144,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,794. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
