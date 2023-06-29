BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the May 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.54. 144,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,794. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,920 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

