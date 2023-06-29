BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Trading Up 1.4%

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.97 and last traded at C$14.97. Approximately 6,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.64.

BMO US Put Write ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th.

