BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Trading 0.4% Higher

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHYFree Report) shares traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.10 and last traded at $46.06. 20,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 134,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,670,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 81.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 95,233 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 108,909 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 86,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 3,740.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 41,594 shares during the period.

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

