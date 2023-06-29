Bobcoin Price Down 21.5% Over Last Week (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Bobcoin token can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bobcoin has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and approximately $805,616.84 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bobcoin

Bobcoin’s genesis date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

