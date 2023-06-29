BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

In related news, CFO Martin E. Grunst bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,983.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $225,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,751,309.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,920 shares of company stock worth $388,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.78% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1,690.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $81.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $110.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

