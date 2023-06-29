Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.51

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.27. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 50,652 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BOLT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 1,207.36%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 850.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 169,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

