Bonness Enterprises Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 1.9% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MMC traded up $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $185.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.82 and a 1-year high of $185.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.67 and its 200 day moving average is $171.29. The firm has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

