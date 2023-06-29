Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,994 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $46,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 968,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,915,000 after buying an additional 46,745 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $185.24. The company had a trading volume of 359,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,190. The firm has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.29. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.82 and a 1 year high of $185.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.