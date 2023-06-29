Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 18,249 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,249 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.12% of Automatic Data Processing worth $108,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.16. 545,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,942. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

