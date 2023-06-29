Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires 2,685 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ IEF traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.31. 4,993,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,486,613. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

