Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.41. 401,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,416. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.82 and a fifty-two week high of $185.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.