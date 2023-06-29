Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Cuts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total value of $471,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,501,265.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY traded up $2.71 on Thursday, hitting $939.74. 78,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,227. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $624.85 and a twelve month high of $964.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $923.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $863.75. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

