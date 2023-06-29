Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

JNK stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $91.49. 3,226,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,789,881. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.63.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

