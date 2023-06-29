Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 77,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 22,840 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,504.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 181,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 170,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.70. 732,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,823. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.29. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $59.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1523 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

