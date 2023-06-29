Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.1% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,491 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,705 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,207,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,351,000 after acquiring an additional 70,887 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.34. 1,685,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,096,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

