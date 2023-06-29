British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the period. British American Tobacco comprises about 5.8% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Motco raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTI opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.49. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

