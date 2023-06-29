Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 2.1% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 68,889.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 947,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 945,857 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 330,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $209,106,000 after buying an additional 70,061 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 35.9% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $12.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $860.34. 988,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,312. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $732.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $644.53. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $355.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

