Brokerages Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT at $98.39

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.39.

Several analysts have commented on LYB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,692 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.15. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

