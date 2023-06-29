Brokerages Set Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Target Price at $52.00

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mercury Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -547.83, a P/E/G ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 395,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,473 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 211,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 293.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

