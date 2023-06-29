Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,085 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.7% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $87,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $364.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.42. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.