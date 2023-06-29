BTIG Research Raises CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $26.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CARG. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $22.76 on Thursday. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.61.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $231.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,554,000 after purchasing an additional 114,501 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 282.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 4,789,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after buying an additional 397,984 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

