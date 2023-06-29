Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives $2,841.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,841.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on BZLFY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.60) to GBX 2,850 ($36.24) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

About Bunzl

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5118 per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

(Free Report

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.