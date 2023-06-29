Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,305 at Barclays

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 2,390 ($30.39) to GBX 2,305 ($29.31) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.97) to GBX 2,400 ($30.51) in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,310 ($29.37) to GBX 2,450 ($31.15) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($29.62) to GBX 2,500 ($31.79) in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC raised Burberry Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.00) to GBX 2,400 ($30.51) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

About Burberry Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.533 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

