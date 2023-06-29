Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading Down 4.2%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Free Report) traded down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 35,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 195,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Cabral Gold Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Cabral Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabral Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabral Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.