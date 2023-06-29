CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 698.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of CAE by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 60.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $27.07.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.21 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CAE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

