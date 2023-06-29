Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $259.15 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

