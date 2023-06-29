Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.54). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 1,284.52%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 330,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.