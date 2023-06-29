Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

CANF stock remained flat at $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 35,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,518. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.