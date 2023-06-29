Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of CM opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.84. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.642 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 840.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

