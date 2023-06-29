Cantor Fitzgerald Increases SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target to $8.00

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 123.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Shares of NYSE:SMRT opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $714.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.84. SmartRent has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $65.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.63 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. Analysts expect that SmartRent will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alana Beard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,284 shares in the company, valued at $147,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $210,166.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alana Beard sold 10,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,918 shares of company stock worth $293,325. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SmartRent by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SmartRent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

