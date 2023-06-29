Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $112.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.26.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

COF stock opened at $109.26 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.86 and a 200 day moving average of $101.21.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

