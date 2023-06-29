Carderock Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 2.3% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 222.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $625,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.25. 655,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,665. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

