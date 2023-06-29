Carderock Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,944 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,719,342 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $450,115,000 after buying an additional 123,664 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 34,226 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 36,827 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,742,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,092. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.23. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

NIKE Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $154.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.90.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

