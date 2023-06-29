Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.55.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $307.47. The company had a trading volume of 643,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,295. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.65 and a 200 day moving average of $280.45. The firm has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

