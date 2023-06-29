Carderock Capital Management Inc. Makes New $131,000 Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 240,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.