Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 70 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 600.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,240 shares of company stock worth $13,125,472. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone stock traded up $9.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,447.50. 43,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,501. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,050.21 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,542.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,486.48. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $29.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

