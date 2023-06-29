Carderock Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,728,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 988.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.26.

Shares of SEDG traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.28. The company had a trading volume of 394,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,338. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.52. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.